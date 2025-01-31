Kamehameha girls awarded top seed

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kamehameha is the top seed next week as it goes for its first state title in 12 years at the Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships.

The ILH champion opens play in Thursday’s quarterfinals hosting the winner of Monday’s opening-round game between Kailua and host Moanalua.

First-round games will be played at school sites. Thursday’s quarterfinals will be split between Kamehameha and Damien, as will Friday’s semifinals. Saturday’s title game will be played at Neal Blaisdell Arena at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s other quarterfinal at Kamehameha will pit fourth seed Maui, the MIL champion, against Monday’s winner between Waiakea and Campbell on the Big Island.

In the quarterfinals being played at Damien, BIIF champion Konawaena is the second seed and will open against the winner or Mililani at Kamehameha- Hawaii. No. 3 seed Kahuku, the OIA champion, awaits the survivor between five-time defending state champion ‘Iolani and host Nanakuli.

The complete D-I schedule can be found in Scoreboard on B6. The Division II bracket will be announced later this week.