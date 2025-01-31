Mililani, ‘Iolani top boys seeds

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The past two Division I champions have the top two seeds and will start on opposite sides of the 12-team bracket in next week’s Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships.

Defending champion Mililani, the OIA champion, is the top seed and will open play in Thursday’s quarterfinals against the winner of Monday’s opening-round match between King Kekaulike and Kapolei on Maui. No. 2 seed ‘Iolani, the ILH champion and 2023 state titlist, gets the winner of the Castle at Keaau match.

Monday’s first round showdowns are held at school sites. The quarterfinals and beyond will be played at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Other openers on Monday will feature:

>> Kaiser going to Campbell to decide who faces MIL champion Baldwin, the No. 3 seed, and

>> Kamehameha against visiting Kailua, with the winner facing fourth-seeded Hilo, the BIIF titlist.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday and the championship match Saturday at 6 p.m. in WPSC’s Main Stadium.

In the eight-team Division II bracket, all played at the WPSC, No. 1 Kamehameha-Hawaii faces Kalaheo; No. 2 seed and KIF champion Kapaa plays Waipahu; third-seeded Le Jardin goes against Hawaii Preparatory Academy; and No. 4 seed Seabury Hall plays fifth seed Kahuku in Thursday’s first round.

The semifinals will be played Friday and the final at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Main Stadium.

Full schedules for both divisions can be found in Scoreboard on B6.