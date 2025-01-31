State Prep Soccer: Girls quarterfinals delayed

Friday, January 31, 2025
By Kyle Sakamoto
The Hawaii High School Athletic Association called off Thursday’s Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division I and II State Soccer Championships quarterfinal games due to inclement weather and rescheduled them for today.
There are eight games scheduled for today at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.
>> The D-I quarterfinals, all starting at 1 p.m.: Campbell vs. No. 1 Kamehameha at Field No. 5; Waipahu vs. No. 4 Waiakea at Field No. 6; Moanalua vs. No. 2 Mililani at Field No. 7; Punahou vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-Maui at Field No. 8.
>> The D-II quarterfinals, all starting at 3 p.m.: Pac-Five vs. No. 1 Kamehameha-Hawaii at Field No. 15; Waimea vs. No. 4 Seabury Hall at Field No. 16; Waialua vs. No. 2 Kauai at Field No. 17; Hawaii Prep vs. No. 3 Mid-Pacific at Field No. 18.
Also two D-II consolation games that were scheduled for today will be played as scheduled: Roosevelt vs. Kailua 3 p.m. at Field No. 6; Aiea vs. Radford, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7.
D-I first-round games were completed Monday and D-II first-round games were completed Wednesday.
Late Wednesday, the HHSAA rescheduled today’s games to be held at school sites with artificial turf fields. At 12:37 p.m. Thursday, the HHSAA announced the postponement of that day’s games due to inclement weather, and reports of power outages and facility closures at some match sites.
The HHSAA is tentatively planning to hold the semifinal rounds Saturday and the championship games on Monday or Tuesday. All consolation matches that cannot be completed by Saturday will be canceled.