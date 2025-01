Scoreboard – January 31, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: exhibition, Hawaii Hilo Alumni Game, 6 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity I-AA: ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.; Saint Louis at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division I State Championships:

Quarterfinals, Campbell vs. Kamehameha at Field No. 5; Waipahu vs. Waiakea at Field No. 6; Moanalua vs. Mililani at Field No. 7; Punahou vs. Kamehameha-Maui at Field No. 8. All games start at 1 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division II State Championships:

Quarterfinals, Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha-

Hawaii at Field No. 15; Waimea vs. Seabury Hall at Field No. 16; Waialua vs. Kauai at Field No. 17; Hawaii Prep vs. Mid-Pacific at Field No. 18. Consolation: Roosevelt vs. Kailua at Field No. 6; Aiea vs. Radford at Field No. 7. All games start at

3 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

TENNIS

College women: St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs.

Hawaii, 11 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH: Girls, round robin tournament; boys, dual meets, 5:30 p.m. at Saint Louis.

OIA: Dual Championships, 4 p.m. at Mililani.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: exhibition, UH Alumni Game, 1:30 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal State Fullerton vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, women at 2 a.m.; men at 4 p.m. Games at McCabe Gym.

PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. Games at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Menlo vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity I: University at Punahou, 2 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH boys, Varsity II: Le Jardin at Hanalani,

5 p.m.; Island Pacific at Hawaii Baptist,

5 p.m.; Assets at Hawaiian Mission, 7 p.m.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Island Pacific at Saint Louis (boys); Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Sacred Hearts at

Punahou (girls). Matches start at 9 a.m.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division I State Championships:

Semifinals at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Consolation Games, TBD. Games at Waipahu

Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls

Division II State Championships:

Semifinals and Consolation Games, TBD. Games at Waipahu Peninsula Soccer

Complex.

TENNIS

College: North Dakota vs. Hawaii, women at 11 a.m.; men at 4 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

OIA: Round Robin for teams not in Dual Championships, 9 a.m. at Aiea; Dual Championships, 9 a.m. at Mililani.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Thursday

EAST

Binghamton 75, Vermont 72

Bryant 92, UMBC 86

Central Conn. St. 63, LIU 50

Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Le Moyne 74

Georgia St. 85, Marshall 81

James Madison 73, Coastal Carolina 64

Maine 71, New Hampshire 46

Mercyhurst 62, St. Francis (Pa.) 58

Monmouth-N.J. 104, Drexel 97, 2OT

NJIT 83, Massachusetts Lowell 62

Northeastern 78, Hampton 69

Ohio St. 83, Penn St. 64

Robert Morris 106, IU Indy 53

Stonehill 73, Wagner 61

Towson 76, Delaware 66

SOUTH

Austin Peay 86, Bellarmine 77, OT

Campbell 96, William & Mary 55

Charleston 81, Stony Brook 74

Eastern Kentucky 80, Lipscomb 71

Hofstra 74, Elon University 63

Jacksonville St. 71, Florida International 67

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 68

Memphis 68, Tulane 56

New Mexico St. 61, Mid. Tennessee St. 57

Texas-Arlington 70, Southern Utah 68

Troy 81, Georgia Southern 74

UL Lafayette 70, Texas State 61

UL Monroe 62, South Alabama 58

UNC Wilmington 83, North Carolina A&T 59

MIDWEST

Detroit Mercy 68, Northern Kentucky 57

Eastern Illinois 71, Western Illinois 59

Lindenwood 65, SIU Edwardsville 63

Nebraska 80, Illinois 74, OT

Oakland 68, Green Bay 54

SE Missouri St. 90, Tenn-Martin 79

South Dakota St. 72, North Dakota St. 62

Tarleton State 61, Utah Tech 54

Tennessee St. 72, Little Rock 70

Tennessee Tech 72, Morehead St. 64

Western Kentucky 78, Texas-El Paso 74

Youngstown St. 88, Wright St. 86

WEST

CS Northridge 78, UC Santa Barbara 71

Cal Poly SLO 90, CSU Bakersfield 81

California Baptist 83, Abilene Christian 60

Denver 69, Kansas City 68

Idaho 82, Weber St. 74

Idaho State 78, Eastern Washington 70

Grand Canyon 83, Seattle 74

Loyola Marymount 88, Portland 63

Montana 92, Portland St. 78

Montana St. 70, Sacramento State 58

Pacific 70, Washington St. 68

Pepperdine 98, San Diego 90

UC Irvine 80, Long Beach St. 75, OT

UC Riverside 60, UC Davis 58

UCLA 78, Oregon 52

UC San Diego 74, Hawaii 63

COLLEGE WOMEN

Thursday

Top 25

No. 3 Notre Dame 77, Virginia Tech 61

No. 4 USC 82, Minnesota 69

No. 5 Texas 70, Missouri 61

No. 7 LSU 107, No. 13 Oklahoma 100

No. 11 Kansas St. 87, Iowa State 79, OT

No. 12 Kentucky 65, No. 22 Alabama 56

No. 15 North Carolina 65, No. 19

California 52

Oregon 63, No. 16 Michigan State 59

No. 17 NC State 90, Wake Forest 83

No. 23 Vanderbilt 99, Florida 86

No. 25 Florida St.104, Boston College 80

PACWEST

Men

Thursday

At St. Francis’ Shark Tank

Hawaii Pacific 74, Menlo 71. Point leaders—HPU: Avi Halpert 16, Charlie Weber 16, Joshua West 16, Pavle Kuzmanovic 10. Menlo: Patrick Ryan 21, Patrick Ryan 18, Landon Seaman 17. Rebound leaders—HPU: West 11. Menlo: Davidson 3, Nick Davidson 9. Assist leaders—HPU: Halpert 3, Kordel Ng 3. Menlo: Jonathan Moxie 3.

Women

Thursday

At St. Francis’ Shark Tank

Menlo 70, Hawaii Pacific 61. Point leaders—Menlo: Jordyn Rosette 14, Jesni Cooper 12, Alberte Frisch 12. HPU: Lupe Vazquez 11. Rebound leaders—Alana Roberts 8. HPU: Menlo: Rosette 11. Assist leaders—Menlo: Mehkia Applewhite 4. HPU: Haley Masaki 6, Allison Ross 6.

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Maryknoll 64, Kamehameha 43. Top scorers—Mary: Nixis Yamauchi 22, Ghesiah Faleafine-Auwae 12. KS: Makai Barr 11.

Girls Varsity I

Playoff for second state tournament

berth

‘Iolani 60, Maryknoll 51. Top scorers—Iol: Justice Kekauoha 24, Hailey Fernandez 12, Rayah Soriano 12. Mary: Pua Herrington 25.

Pacific Century Fund Team Aloha/HHSAA Girls Division I State Championships

Monday

First Round

G1—Kailua at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

G2—Campbell at Waiakea, 3:30 p.m.

G3—Mililani at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.

G4—‘Iolani at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Quarterfinals

At Kamehameha

G5—Kailua/Moanalua winner vs. No. 1

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

G6—Campbell/Waiakea winner vs. No. 4

Maui High, 7 p.m.

At Damien

G7—‘Iolani/Nanakuli winner vs. No. 3

Kahuku, 5 p.m.

G8—Mililani/Kamehameha-Maui winner vs.

No. 2 Konawaena, 7 p.m.

Friday

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G9—G6 loser vs. G5 loser, 5 p.m.

G10—G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

G11—G6 winner vs. G5 winner, 5 p.m.

G12—G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday

At Neal Blaisdell Arena

Fifth Place

G13—G10 winner vs. G9 winner, 9 a.m.

Third Place

G14—G12 loser vs. G11 loser, 1 p.m.

Final

G15—G12 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Big West Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First place votes in parentheses)

Pts 24 Rec

1. Long Beach State (9) 81 25-29

2. Cal State Fullerton (1) 63 39-19

3. UC Santa Barbara 59 20-28

4. Hawaii 52 20-26

5. Cal Poly 45 28-17

6. UC San Diego 43 21-29

7. CS Northridge 41 25-26

8. UC Davis 38 21-29

9. UC Riverside 17 19-28

10. Cal State Bakersfield 11 5-46

SOCCER

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa girls DIVISION I championship

Wednesday

First Round

G1—Campbell 4, Baldwin 3, OT. Goal scorers—Camp: Melani Navarro (14th),

Kalya Monipon (39th), Jaeana Monalim (68th, 86th). Bald: Sammie Kinoshita (60th), Kilinahe Kekona (72nd), Kailee Yoshizawa (77th).

(completion of suspended game)

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Postponed due to inclement weather

Today

Quarterfinals

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

All games start at 1 p.m.

G5—Campbell vs. No. 1 Kamehameha at

Field No. 5

G6—Waipahu vs. No. 4 Waiakea at Field

No. 6

G7—Moanalua vs. No. 2 Mililani at Field

No. 7

G8—Punahou vs. No. 3 Kamehameha-Maui

at Field No. 8

motiv8 foundation/hhsaa girls DIVISION II championship

Wednesday

First Round

G1—Pac-Five 5, Roosevelt 1. Goal

scorers—Leah Nishibun (12th, 60th),

Kaycie Hayashi (13th, 47th), Riley Dwiggins (45th). Roos: Siarra Kalani (7th)

G2-—Waimea 1, No. 5 Kailua 0. Goal scorer—Calli Gambito (9th).

G3—Waialua 6, Aiea 0. Goal scorers—

Rihanna Dingal (3rd), Adelynn Boling (21th, 26th), Maya Brown (46th), Jadyn Miller (73rd, 79th).

G4—Hawaii Prep 3, Radford 1. Goal scorers—HPA: Madie Buczyna (1st), Kekai Lansdale (48th), Tae Detwiler (76th). Rad: Stella Barker (26th).

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Postponed due to inclement weather

Today

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

All games start at 3 p.m.

Consolation

G5—Roosevelt vs. Kailua at Field No. 6

G6—Aiea vs. Radford at Field No. 7

Quarterfinals

G7—Pac-Five vs. No. 1 Kamehameha-

Hawaii at Field No. 15

G8—Waimea vs. No. 4 Seabury Hall at

Field No. 16

G9—Waialua vs. No. 2 Kauai at Field No. 17

G10—Hawaii Prep vs. No. 3 Mid-Pacific at

Field No. 18.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys

Division I State Championships

Monday

First Round

G1—Kapolei at King Kekaulike, 4 p.m.

G2—Kailua at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.

G3—Castle at Keaau, 2 p.m.

G4—Kaiser at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Quarterfinals

G5—Kapolei/King Kekaulike winner vs.

No. 1 Mililani, 3 p.m.

G6—Kailua/Kamehameha winner vs. No. 4

Hilo, 3 p.m.

G7—Castle/Keaau winner vs. No. 2 ‘Iolani,

3 p.m.

G8—Kaiser/Campbell winner vs. No. 3

Baldwin, 3 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth-Place Semifinals

G9—G6 loser vs. G5 loser, 3 p.m. at Field

No. 6

G10—G8 loser vs. G7 loser, 3 p.m. at Field

No. 7

Semifinals

G11—G8 winner vs. G7 winner, 5 p.m. at

main stadium

G12—G6 winner vs. G5 winner, 7 p.m. at

main stadium

Saturday, Feb. 8

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Fifth Place

G13—G10 winner vs. G9 winner, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 6

Third Place

G14—G11 loser vs. G12 loser, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 7

Final

G15—G11 winner vs. G12 winner, 6 p.m.

at main stadium

Motiv8 Foundation Boys

Division II State Championships

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex

Thursday, Feb. 6

Quarterfinals

G1—Kalaheo vs. No. 1 Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15

G2—No. 5 Kahuku vs. No. 4 Seabury Hall,

3 p.m. at Field No. 16

G3—Waipahu vs. No. 2 Kapaa, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 17

G4—Hawaii Prep vs. No. 3 Le Jardin, 3 p.m.

at Field No. 18

Friday, Feb. 7

Consolation Semifinals

G5—Kahuku/Seabury Hall loser vs.

Kalaheo/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 3 p.m.

at Field No. 15

G6—Hawaii Prep/Le Jardin loser vs.

Waipahu/Kapaa loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 16

Semifinals

G7—Hawaii Prep/Le Jardin winner vs.

Waipahu/Kapaa winner, 1 p.m. at main

stadium

G8—Kahuku/Seabury Hall winner vs.

Kalaheo/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner,

3 p.m. at main stadium

Saturday, Feb. 8

Consolation

G9—G6 winner vs. G5 winner, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 15

Third Place

G10—G7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m. at

Field No. 16

Final

G11—G7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m.

at main stadium