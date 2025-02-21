‘Top 5’ Ala Wai Pedestrian Bridge designs proposed
JAMM AQUINO / 2021
An overhead view of the Ala Wai Canal at top.
One of the top five designs, above, are available for viewing on the state Department of Transportation’s website.
STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
One of two of the top five designs that are posted on the Department of Transportation website. Most people were drawn to the low-profile designs, as seen above.
STATE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
One of two of the top five designs that are posted on the Department of Transportation website. Above, the original design that was circulated included a high tower.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021
Some in the community are opposed to having a pedestrian bridge constructed over the Ala Wai Canal, joining Waikiki and Moiliili, saying it would obstruct views and bring too many people into already overcrowded residential areas.