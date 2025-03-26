Prince Kuhio Day eve event rallies support for Hawaiian Homes funding
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
“Kuhio Kakou” rally participants lined Beretania Street on Tuesday in support of a bill intended to provide $600 million to build homestead lots for state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries. The event was held on the eve of Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Day, a state holiday recognizing the father of the 1921 Hawaiian Homestead Act.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bearing Hawaiian flags, Alfred Keaka Hiona Medeiros, left, and Clinton Kamealoha Burns high-fived at a rally Tuesday at the state Capitol rotunda to support the passage of HB 606.