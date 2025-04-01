Honolulu unveils new emergency notification system
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Acting city Emergency Management Director Jennifer Walter spoke Monday about the city’s new notification system, HNL Alerts, during a news conference at the Honolulu Emergency Operations Center. Behind her are Fire Chief Sheldon Ham, left, Dr. Jim Ireland and Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
“The more we work together as a community to stay aware and proactive, the safer we will all be.”
Mayor Rick Blangiardi
Pictured above speaking at Monday’s news conference unveiling the HNL Alert system