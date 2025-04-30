NOURISHING HAWAII’S FUTURE

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Kupu Food Truck is more than a place to satisfy your cravings; it’s a chance to invest in Hawaii’s future by supporting under-resourced youths’ development of vital job skills and culinary training.

For 18 years, nonprofit Kupu Hawaii has been empowering the next generation of leaders in Hawaii through

character-building, service-learning and environmental stewardship. Kupu’s deep connection to food systems and

community care led to the creation of the Kupu Food Truck.

In partnership with American Savings Bank, the Kupu Food Truck is located at the bank’s main campus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. The truck serves as a real-world training facility for students from the Kupu Culinary Program.They get to improve their culinary skills and learn what it takes to run a kitchen.

The menu is a vibrant reflection of Hawaii’s diverse food culture and incorporates local ingredients.

The classic cheeseburger ($16) is the biz’s take on a smash burger and is served with a side of fries. Its new French dip sandwich ($18) comes piled high with tender, sliced beef and all the cheese indulgence you could ask for.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, the barbecue southwestern chicken salad ($15), featuring mixed greens from MAO Organic Farms, hits the spot.

For those who are always craving a gyro, the grilled chicken gyro ($15) is a must-try. It’s packed with herb-brined grilled chicken, homemade cucumber-mint yogurt tzatziki and comes wrapped in a perfectly toasted pita.

Before heading downtown, be sure to check the daily specials online to see what new delights are being served. The changing menu means you’re bound to discover something different each time you visit.

If you’re ready to kick off your weekend with a flavorful bang, don’t miss Fiesta Friday. Every Friday, the menu takes a Mexican-inspired turn, with the culinary team crafting creative dishes from the week’s leftover ingredients — a delicious, sustainable twist.

When you stop by, you’re not just filling your stomach, but also feeding your soul. By supporting the Kupu Food Truck, you’re helping cultivate the next generation of chefs and offering them a hands-on opportunity to serve their community. As the team says with a smile as they hand you your plate lunch, “Thank you for choosing Kupu!”

Check out kupuhawaii.square.site for daily specials and to order ahead.

Kupu Food Truck

American Savings Bank Campus

300 N. Beretania St., Honolulu

Instagram: @kupuhawaii

Facebook: Kupu Food Truck

How to order: In person and online

How to pay: Credit/debit cards and Apple Pay