HPD vacancy task force under Council scrutiny
Staffing shortages within the Honolulu Police Department have prompted a City Council proposal to create a task force to resolve the issue. A police officer approached the Waikiki Beach substation Friday.
Pedestrians appeared oblivious Friday to a Honolulu police vehicle parked along Kalakaua Avenue.
Above, a patrol car cruised along Kuhio Avenue.
“We can’t be burning days. This is a big issue. By the end of this year, we don’t want to hit 500” police officer vacancies.
Andria Tupola
Council member