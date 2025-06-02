Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, June 2, 2025 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

HPD vacancy task force under Council scrutiny

By Ian Bauer

Today Updated 11:29 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM. Staffing shortages within the Honolulu Police De­partment have prompted a City Council proposal to create a task force to resolve the issue. A police officer approached the Waikiki Beach substation Friday.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM.

Staffing shortages within the Honolulu Police De­partment have prompted a City Council proposal to create a task force to resolve the issue. A police officer approached the Waikiki Beach substation Friday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM. Pedestrians appeared oblivious Friday to a Honolulu police vehicle parked along Kalakaua Avenue.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM.

Pedestrians appeared oblivious Friday to a Honolulu police vehicle parked along Kalakaua Avenue.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM. Above, a patrol car cruised along Kuhio Avenue.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM.

Above, a patrol car cruised along Kuhio Avenue.

GARDEN ISLAND <strong>“We can’t be burning days. This is a big issue. By the end of this year, we don’t want to hit 500” police officer vacancies.</strong> <strong>Andria Tupola</strong> <em>Council member</em>
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

GARDEN ISLAND

“We can’t be burning days. This is a big issue. By the end of this year, we don’t want to hit 500” police officer vacancies.

Andria Tupola

Council member

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM. Staffing shortages within the Honolulu Police De­partment have prompted a City Council proposal to create a task force to resolve the issue. A police officer approached the Waikiki Beach substation Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM. Pedestrians appeared oblivious Friday to a Honolulu police vehicle parked along Kalakaua Avenue.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM. Above, a patrol car cruised along Kuhio Avenue.
GARDEN ISLAND <strong>“We can’t be burning days. This is a big issue. By the end of this year, we don’t want to hit 500” police officer vacancies.</strong> <strong>Andria Tupola</strong> <em>Council member</em>