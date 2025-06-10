Honolulu Star-Advertiser

The U.S. Army celebrates 250 years of service

By Kevin Knodell

Today Updated 11:19 p.m.

All the U.S. Army's units in Hawaii participated in a run on Monday morning to commemorate the service's 250th birthday this week.


Soldiers assembled on Weyand Field at Schofield Barracks.


After the run, the oldest and youngest soldier in the Schofield Barracks-based 25th Infantry Division cut a cake using an Army saber.


U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander Rachel Sullivan, left, talked with Command Sgt. Major Henry Lee's widow Rose Lee on Monday at a ceremony naming a new gym in his honor.


