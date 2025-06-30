EV owners may opt for state road usage charge starting July 1

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reminds electric vehicle owners that its road usage charge (RUC) program begins in July.

Starting Tuesday, owners of passenger EVs have the option of paying the state either a per-mile road usage charge of $8 per 1,000 miles, capped at $50, or an annual flat fee of $50.

Both of these options replace the state’s current $50 EV registration surcharge.

The new options will be available upon the next registration renewal owners receive after July 1.

“Instead of paying based on what type of car you drive – or can afford – a road usage charge means vehicle owners will pay only for how much they actually drive,” said DOT Director Ed Sniffen in a news release. “It’s a much fairer way for everyone to contribute to keeping our roads and bridges safe and operable.”

The option is the first step in statewide plans to transition to road usage fees — after the Hawaii State Legislature in 2023 passed a bill signed into law as Act 222 creating a small-scale road usage charge program.

The state per-mile road usage charge will become mandatory for all EVs by 2028, and is expected to expand to all light-duty vehicles by 2033.

The impetus for the program was the decline in revenues from motor fuel taxes and other vehicle registration fees as more Hawaii drivers opted for more fuel-efficient, hybrid, or all-electric vehicles.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles and hybrid vehicles, however, are not eligible for the RUC program launching Tuesday.

The decline in revenues, DOT said, translated to less funding to maintain Hawaii’s roads, bridges and infrastructure.

As of May, the number of passenger EVs in the state grew to 37,554, a 16.7% jump from the same time last year, according to the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

“The Hawaii Road Usage Charge is a step to ensure long-term, sustainable funding for transportation,” said DOT in a news release.

The registration renewal process, DOT said, can be completed as usual, and can still be done in-person, online, at a DMV kiosk or by mail.

However, starting Tuesday, all vehicle odometers will now be photographed at their next motor vehicle safety check, which will determine the state per-mile road usage charge owed. That amount will be due at the next vehicle registraiton renewal.

A fact sheet on the Hawaii road usage charge program and list of frequently asked questions are available at this link.