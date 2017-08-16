Army helicopter with five on board crashes off Kaena Point







The U.S. Coast Guard and the Honolulu Fire Department are searching this morning for five crew members of an Army Black Hawk helicopter that went down off Oahu’s Kaena Point late Tuesday.

Coast Guard officials in Honolulu said they received a call at 10:08 p.m. from Wheeler Army Airfield stating that they lost communications with one of their UH-60 Black Hawk air crews. The Coast Guard launched a rescue operation and issued an urgent marine broadcast,

“A debris field was spotted near Kaena Point by the Coast Guard Hercules and Army Black Hawk aircrews at 11:28 p.m. Tuesday. Responders are currently searching for the five missing aircrewmen,” the Coast Guard said in a news release early this morning.

Two Black Hawk crews were conducting training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield at the time communications were lost, Coast Guard officials said.

HFD was called at 12:10 a.m. to assist the Coast Guard. An HFD spokesman said they had four units responding, including a rescue boat, in a sea and shoreline search.

The Coast Guard’s responding units from Oahu include an HC-130 Hercules airplane; an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter; the Coast Guard Cutter Ahi, which is an 87-foot patrol boat; and a 45-foot Response Boat. A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew from Wheeler is also assisting.

The Coast Guard said weather conditions at the search scene included 11 mph winds with 2-foot seas.

Lt. Col. Curtis Kellogg, spokesman of the 25th Infantry Division, said two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade were involved in a routine night training mission Tuesday night off of Kaena Point when the one helicopter lost radio and visual contact with the other. Night training offshore is routine, he said.

The first helicopter was reported missing at about 9:30 p.m., he said, and the Army, Marine Corps and the Coast Guard conducted an immediate search.

In January 2016, 12 Marines were killed after two CH-53 Super Stallion helicopters collided off of Oahu’s North Shore.

The crash occurred at about 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 14 during a night training mission. One of the two helicopters had accelerated to catch up to the first helicopter just as the first helicopter made an abrupt left into the second helicopter’s path.

Six Marines in each aircraft were killed upon impact. The collision occurred at an altitude of !,500 feet almost two miles off of the North Shore.

The UH-60 Black Hawk is a four-bladed, twin-engine utility helicopter manufactured for the Army by Sikorsky Aircraft starting in the 1970s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get the latest news by email Sign Up