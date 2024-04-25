Police looking for Nanakuli shooting suspect

Honolulu police are looking for a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting in Nanakuli.

At 3:32 p.m. HPD posted a picture of Christopher Manley on the department’s Instagram feed and noted that he “is known to frequent the Nanakuli and Waianae areas and should be considered armed and dangerous.”

On Tuesday, at about 8:40 p.m., a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man told police their friend got into a fight with another man.

“… the victim and suspect got into a physical altercation which led to the suspect using a deadly instrument to injure the victim. The victim was transported to the Hospital in serious condition,” according to police.

Manley ran away before officers arrived at the shooting. The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital and released.

“If seen, do not approach, call 911,” police said.