Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, April 25, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Police looking for Nanakuli shooting suspect

Peter Boylan

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 4:12 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

COURTESY HPD Christopher Manley
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY HPD

Christopher Manley

Honolulu police are looking for a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting in Nanakuli.

At 3:32 p.m. HPD posted a picture of Christopher Manley on the department’s Instagram feed and noted that he “is known to frequent the Nanakuli and Waianae areas and should be considered armed and dangerous.”

On Tuesday, at about 8:40 p.m., a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old man told police their friend got into a fight with another man.

“… the victim and suspect got into a physical altercation which led to the suspect using a deadly instrument to injure the victim. The victim was transported to the Hospital in serious condition,” according to police.

Manley ran away before officers arrived at the shooting. The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital and released.

“If seen, do not approach, call 911,” police said.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide