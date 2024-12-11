Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 75° Today's Paper

Top News

Farrington High School closed after early morning shooting

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 7:01 a.m.

Crime in HawaiiEducation

Farrington High School is closed today after an early morning shooting that left a man in serious condition.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. today at 1564 N. King St., according to Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. However, the scene is an active police investigation and the school’s campus will be closed to faculty and students as a precautionary measure, according to a spokesperson for the state Department of Education.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide