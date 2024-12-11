Farrington High School closed after early morning shooting

Farrington High School is closed today after an early morning shooting that left a man in serious condition.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. today at 1564 N. King St., according to Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated a 21-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg and transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. However, the scene is an active police investigation and the school’s campus will be closed to faculty and students as a precautionary measure, according to a spokesperson for the state Department of Education.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.