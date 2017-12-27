 Heavy rain near Pearl City, Aiea prompts flood advisory for Oahu
By Star-Advertiser staff
December 27, 2017
Updated December 27, 2017 3:38pm
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for Oahu this afternoon as heavy rain fell near Pearl City and Aiea.

The advisory expired at about 3:45 p.m.

At 12:40 p.m., rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches an hour over Pacific Palisades and Aiea and moving town-bound, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, the city said the Honolulu City Lights display and planned activities at Honolulu Hale will resume tonight after closing early Tuesday because of the bad weather. The holiday display is open nightly until 11 p.m.

A wind advisory was also in effect for the summits of Hawaii island until 6 p.m. today.

Southwest winds of 40 to 55 mph were forecast along with gusts of up to 65 mph for the highest elevations.

