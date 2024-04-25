Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 78, dies at hospital after crash into Mililani tree

By Nina Wu

Today Last updated 10:58 a.m.

Honolulu police today said a 78-year-old man who had crashed into a tree last month has died from his injuries, marking Oahu’s 10th traffic-related fatality of the year.

Police said on March 4, the man was driving westbound on Lanikuhana Avenue in Mililani when he traveled off the roadway and collided with a tree.

He was taken to the hospital at that time in good condition, police said, but while at the hospital, his condition slowly deteriorated.

On Wednesday, the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office informed police that he had succumbed to his injuries and died. The man was not identified.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in this collision.

It is the 10th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 17 at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

