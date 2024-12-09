Head-on collision in Kalaeloa sends 4 to hospital

An apparent, head-on collision between two vehicles in Kalaeloa this morning sent four patients, including a toddler, to the hospital, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at F.D. Roosevelt Avenue and Kasaan Bay Street at about 8:15 a.m. and treated four patients. The first patient was in one vehicle and the others were in a second vehicle.

Paramedics responded with multiple units and treated a 2-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman with serious injuries. All were taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No details on what led to the crash were immediately available.