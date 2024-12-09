Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, December 9, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Top News

Head-on collision in Kalaeloa sends 4 to hospital

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:58 a.m.

Traffic

An apparent, head-on collision between two vehicles in Kalaeloa this morning sent four patients, including a toddler, to the hospital, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at F.D. Roosevelt Avenue and Kasaan Bay Street at about 8:15 a.m. and treated four patients. The first patient was in one vehicle and the others were in a second vehicle.

Paramedics responded with multiple units and treated a 2-year-old girl, a 19-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman with serious injuries. All were taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No details on what led to the crash were immediately available.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide