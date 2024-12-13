2 boys injured after crashing e-bike into Honolulu police car

Two teenage boys were seriously injured Thursday night when they crashed an e-bike into a Honolulu police car in Waipio, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded at about 9:35 p.m. to Ka Uka Boulevard and treated “the two patients who were unhelmeted riding on one e-bike when they were involved in a collision with a vehicle.

The boys, ages 14 and 17, had multiple lacerations and abrasions and were taken to an emergency room in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said a police officer “was traveling northbound on Ka Uka Boulevard, when he was broadsided by a juvenile male operating an electric motorcycle, who was traveling westbound on Waipio Uka Street.”

The boy and his passenger were ejected onto the roadway, HPD said. The officer was not injured.

Police confirmed that the two teens were not wearing helmets.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

HPD said that speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to have contributed to the crash.