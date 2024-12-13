Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, December 13, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

2 boys injured after crashing e-bike into Honolulu police car

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:19 a.m.

Traffic

Two teenage boys were seriously injured Thursday night when they crashed an e-bike into a Honolulu police car in Waipio, authorities said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded at about 9:35 p.m. to Ka Uka Boulevard and treated “the two patients who were unhelmeted riding on one e-bike when they were involved in a collision with a vehicle.

The boys, ages 14 and 17, had multiple lacerations and abrasions and were taken to an emergency room in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said a police officer “was traveling northbound on Ka Uka Boulevard, when he was broadsided by a juvenile male operating an electric motorcycle, who was traveling westbound on Waipio Uka Street.”

The boy and his passenger were ejected onto the roadway, HPD said. The officer was not injured.

Police confirmed that the two teens were not wearing helmets.

HPD said that speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to have contributed to the crash.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide