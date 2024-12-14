How do Heisman Trophy finalists project as NFL prospects?

Of the last 17 Heisman Trophy winners, 16 became first-round NFL Draft picks, including the last eight straight. And there is a high likelihood of that streak being extended another season.

Predictably, all four finalists for the Heisman have NFL futures ahead of them. How early will they be drafted? How will their skill sets transition to the pro level? Let’s examine.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Gabriel, a Mililani High School alumnus, is the only Heisman finalist who’s not projected to be a first-round pick in April. And because he is vastly undersized by NFL standards (verified 5-foot-10 1/2 and 200 pounds), he will be overlooked by many throughout the process.

I admit, I wasn’t very high on the lefty passer at first, either. But after returning to his tape gradually throughout this season, I found it easy to gain an appreciation for the way he plays. A quick-footed athlete, Gabriel consistently throws with anticipation and accuracy, and the ball comes off his hand much better than expected.

What I appreciate most is his quick trigger. Gabriel has a great feel for route timing in relation to coverage, which allows him to eliminate things quickly and fire passes without overthinking.

On this fourth-down play with nine minutes left in the Big Ten Championship Game, Gabriel starts to his left before returning to his right and hitting tight end Terrance Ferguson on the dig route for the first down. There is no panic in his eyes or feet, and he creates a clear sightline by calmly shuffling to his right while staying in rhythm and delivering with placement. This is the good stuff.

Gabriel’s NFL Draft projection

Go ahead, count out Gabriel — he’s used to it. But he has the football-playing instincts to overcome his diminutive size, and his arm and mobility are good enough for the next level. I’m not saying Gabriel will be a first-round pick like this year’s other Heisman finalists. In my opinion, though, he is a better NFL prospect than Stetson Bennett, who was drafted in Round 4. Gabriel is innately confident and obsessed with winning — two qualities that will help him connect with NFL coaches throughout the process.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The No. 1 prospect on my most recent top-50 board, Hunter should be the first non-quarterback selected in the 2025 draft.

Even more impressive than Hunter’s explosive athleticism are his instinctive ball skills, which are what make him so productive on both sides of the ball. Aside from his physical ability and stamina, Hunter deserves a lot of credit for the mental commitment required to play both offense and defense. There’s a reason why two-way players are so rare — not only do you have to be a super-athlete, but staying locked in on the mental side is taxing, as well.

Time will tell if Hunter sees snaps on both sides of the ball in the NFL. The most likely outcome is he becomes a starting cornerback and sees a small percentage of plays on offense. That said, I can understand why a team would want him on offense: to get the ball in his hands.

Regardless, Hunter will be one of the prizes of this draft class.

Hunter’s NFL Draft projection

He should be drafted in the top three and is a strong contender to be the No. 1 pick, depending on how the draft order shakes out. He is a thin-limbed athlete, and his play strength is a question mark, but the strengths far outweigh the weaknesses. From team to team, Hunter will be the closest thing to a consensus top prospect in this class.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

It was love at first sight when I studied Jeanty’s film over the summer. Like I wrote in my preseason positional preview, he separated himself as RB1 entering the year. And with his record-setting 2024 season, Jeanty has further distanced himself from the rest of a stacked running back class.

Built low to the ground with tremendous run strength, Jeanty is equally instinctive and athletic with his ability to press, set up blocks and burst through holes. His contact balance is rare, which helps him break tackles in different ways — Jeanty has a combined 216 forced missed tackles over the last two seasons (62 more than No. 2 on the list). He has also flexed his home run ability this season with five carries of 70-plus yards, tied with LaDainian Tomlinson for the single-season FBS record.

Include his passing-down skills as a sure-handed receiver and physical blocker, and Jeanty has the full skill set to be an immediate weapon in the NFL.

Jeanty will get dinged by some for stacking most of his production against Mountain West opponents, but he didn’t have much trouble rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns (with eight forced missed tackles) against Oregon earlier this season.

Jeanty’s NFL Draft projection

There is no doubt that Jeanty is a first-round running back and will be the first player selected at his position. But how early will that happen? Although he is one of the best talents in this class, Jeanty won’t be a lock for the top half of Round 1 because of need and value questions. Could a playoff team in the back half of the first, like the Washington Commanders or Denver Broncos, get a steal if he falls?

My very early guess is Jeanty will be drafted in the range of picks 11-18, either after a trade up or by a surprise team (like when the Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs No. 12 in 2023).

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Despite Miami falling short of an ACC title and the College Football Playoff, Ward did his part by putting together the greatest single season at the quarterback position in school history. He led the FBS in plays of 10-plus (178) and 20-plus yards (73), and the Hurricanes paced all college football teams at 44.2 points per game.

With his arm talent and elusiveness in the pocket, Ward is an exciting player who can keep plays alive and sling the ball to every inch of the field. The looseness in his game is a double-edged sword — it allows him to improvise and create, but it also leads to turnover-worthy decisions and unnecessary sacks. That isn’t going to change overnight, but I think Ward has the mental toughness to weather early storms as he adjusts to NFL-level speed.

Along with Ward’s talent on the tape, NFL scouts speak very highly of his composed leadership and overall confidence. Those will be strong selling points when he interviews with teams this spring.

Ward’s NFL Draft projection

Were he in last year’s draft, Ward would have competed with J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix for a spot in the QB4-to-QB7 range. But in the 2025 draft class, he has the best chance of being the first quarterback taken — likely making him a top-10, possibly even top-three, pick. With the way the draft order is trending, it certainly feels likely that Ward will be wearing a Giants or Raiders uniform next season.

