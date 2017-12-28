 Foreign tourists can get 2-day unlimited train, bus rides
December 28, 2017 | 70° | Check Traffic

News

Foreign tourists can get 2-day unlimited train, bus rides

Japan News / Yomiuri
December 28, 2017
Updated December 28, 2017 12:05am
ADVERTISING

NUMAZU, Shizuoka >> Izuhakone Railway Co. is selling passes for foreign tourists that allow unlimited use of the company’s trains and buses for two days.

Based in Mishima, Shizuoka Prefecture, the company began selling one-day passes for foreign tourists in 2015. Sales for the one-day passes rapidly increased at the start of this year.

The company had received requests from foreign tourists who stayed at hot spring resorts, such as in the Shuzenji and Izunagaoka areas, saying they wanted to use an unlimited pass for two days instead of one.

The unlimited-ride passes can be used for train services on the company’s Sunzu Line between Mishima and Shuzenji stations. They can also be used for buses operated by Izuhakone Bus Co., which go to six locations, including the Numazu, Shuzenji and Izunagaoka hot spring resorts.

The pass costs about $10.90 for adults and $5.45 for children.

The passes are sold at stations on the Sunzu Line, except Baraki and Makinoko stations. Tourists must show their passport to buy the pass.

PREVIOUS STORY
Ueno Zoo to use lottery system for tickets to view panda cub
NEXT STORY
Godzilla’s resurgence expected to continue
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING