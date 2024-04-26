Fire extinguished at Kakaako fried chicken restaurant

Honolulu firefighters put out a fire that broke out at a commercial building in Kakaako Thursday night. No injuries were reported.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call at 10:25 p.m. for a fire at 941 Kawaiahao St. and responded with six units and 22 personnel.

The first unit arrived on scene five minutes later to find smoke in the rear of the small, two-story building, with occupants evacuating.

Firefighters initiated an attack with handlines and brought the fire under control at 10:40 p.m.

A search confirmed no occupants remained in the building.

The fire was extinguished at 10:57 p.m.

The address listed, 941 Kawaihao St., matches Good Chicken, a popular Korean fried chicken restaurant. A message on Good Chicken’s phone line said the restaurant would be closed for about a week.

HFD is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, along with damage estimates.