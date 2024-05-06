2 men seriously injured after sedan rollover in Waianae

Two men are in serious condition at the hospital following a rollover crash in Waianae on Sunday night, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 10:16 p.m. Sunday at Hokuuakali Street and found two men had been ejected from their sedan following a solo crash.

It was reported that the sedan lost control after going at a high rate of speed, then climbed about 10 feet up an embankment before rolling multiple times on its way down.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures for a 60-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, and transported them to the hospital in serious condition.

No further information was provided.