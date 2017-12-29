 Starr, Gibb tapped as British Knights
Associated Press
December 29, 2017
Updated December 29, 2017 1:24pm

    Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb topped the list of celebrated people designated to receive knighthoods and other awards in the New Year’s Honors List.

LONDON >> A Beatle and a Bee Gee are among the celebrated citizens who have been selected for knighthood and other awards given in the name of Britain’s monarch.

Britain’s Cabinet Office publishes a list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery twice a year: just before New Year’s Eve, and on the Saturday in June when Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday is officially observed.

The New Year’s Honors List made public today revealed that Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Barry Gibb, the oldest and last surviving of the brothers who made up the pop group the Bee Gees, have been tapped as knights.

The process starts with nominations from the public, which first are reviewed by a specialist committee and then by a main honors committee. The nominations are then sent to the prime minister before the various honors are bestowed by the queen or senior royals.

