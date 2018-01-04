 Steelers wide receiver named Polynesian player of the year
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
January 4, 2018
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Pittsburgh Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster was named the Polynesian Pro Football player of the year today.

Smith-Schuster, who is of Samoan ancestry, finished the season with 58 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns and helped the Steelers to a 13-3 record.

The Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award recognizes the most outstanding professional football player of Polynesian ancestry. Arizona offensive lineman Mike Iupati won the inaugural award and Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota was the recipient last year.

The formal presentation of the award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame celebration dinner on Jan. 19. Smith-Schuster will also be recognized during the second annual Polynesian Bowl, a high school football all-star game for seniors only, on Jan. 20.

