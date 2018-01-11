 Debris, diapers cause sewage spill at Laie
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 11, 2018
Updated January 11, 2018 12:05am
The state health department issued a wastewater discharge advisory this afternoon for the waters fronting Temple Beach Park in Laie.

Debris and diapers plugged the sewer pipe, causing an estimated 1,500 gallons to flow into a storm drain fronting 55-431 Naniloa Loop.

The city Department of Environmental Services responded and was able to recover 1,175 gallons with a cesspool truck, with 150 gallons dissipating into the ground. The remaining 175 gallons entered a storm drain that discharges into Temple Beach.

Warning signs have been posted and water samples were collected. The public is advised to remain out of these waters until the signs have been removed. Subscriptions to the clean water branch advisories are available on the clean water branch portal.

