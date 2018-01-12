 State pulls bacteria warning signs at Ala Moana Beach Park
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 12, 2018
Updated January 12, 2018 7:11pm

    An advisory about high bacteria levels was originally issued Wednesday afternoon, informing the public of enterococci levels of 1,013 per 100 milliliters in the central part of Ala Moana Beach Park, and signs were posted.

The state health department removed signs for high bacterial levels at Ala Moana Beach Park this morning.

At about 10 a.m. today, the department’s clean water branch notified subscribers that the advisory has been canceled, and that water sample testing results show enterococci levels no longer exceed advisory levels of 130 enterococci per 100 milliliters.

An advisory about high bacteria levels was originally issued Wednesday afternoon, informing the public of enterococci levels of 1,013 per 100 milliliters in the central part of Ala Moana Beach Park, and signs were posted.

Children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely populations to develop illnesses or infections after coming into contact with polluted water, usually while swimming, according to the health department. While swimming-related illnesses can be unpleasant, it says they are usually not very serious and require little or no treatment and have no long-term health effects.

Members of the public can subscribe to the advisories at health.hawaii.gov/cwb to receive notifications by email.

