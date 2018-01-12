 Holiday sales up 5.5% according to trade group
January 12, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Business

Holiday sales up 5.5% according to trade group

Associated Press
January 12, 2018
Updated January 12, 2018 12:10pm
ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> The nation’s largest retail trade group says holiday spending rose a better-than-expected 5.5 percent, the strongest gain since the Great Recession.

The National Retail Federation said today holiday sales reached $691.9 billion as shoppers stepped up their spending in the wake of a better economy. The results beat the group’s original growth projections of 3.6 percent to 4 percent, and it marked the largest increase since the 5.2 percent gain in 2010.

Online shopping, which is included in the results, increased 11.5 percent.

The overall figure exclude sales from autos, gas and restaurants but includes non-store sales like those from catalogs.

The news comes as the government reported that retail sales rose 0.4 percent last month, after a 0.9 percent surge in November.

Many retailers reported solid holiday sales gains.

PREVIOUS STORY
Mnuchin says U.S. wants G-20 crackdown on bitcoin secrecy
NEXT STORY
Visa dropping signature requirement for chip-card purchases
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING