 Emergency officials mistakenly send out missile threat alert
Star-Advertiser Staff
January 13, 2018
Updated January 13, 2018 9:02am

    Emergency officials mistakenly sent out a ballistic missile threat alert.

State emergency management officials mistakenly sent out a missile threat alert at about 8:07 a.m. today, sending the state into a short-lived panic until correcting the error about 20 minutes later.

The cell phone notification read: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT DRILL.”

Although the state emailed that the alert was a mistake at about 8:25 a.m., they did not issue a cell phone alert correction — the way many residents first learned of the bogus alert — until about 38 minutes after the initial mistake.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency spokesman Richard Rapoza told the Associated Press that it’s not clear what caused the alert to go out.

“USPACOM has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error,” a U.S. Pacific Command spokesman said in an email.

(We are continuing to develop the story.)

