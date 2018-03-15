 Rihanna blasts Snapchat over ad’s domestic violence joke
March 15, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Rihanna blasts Snapchat over ad’s domestic violence joke

Associated Press
March 15, 2018
Updated March 15, 2018 12:02pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Rihanna, seen here in 2016, trashed SnapChat for an ad featured on the app that made fun of dometic violence. The company issued an apology that the singer rejected.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> An ad on Snapchat asking users if they’d rather “Slap Rihanna” or “Punch Chris Brown” has spawned widespread outrage, including from the singer herself.

Rihanna, who Brown was convicted of assaulting when she was his girlfriend in 2009, posted a statement on her Snapchat and Instagram accounts saying the ad intentionally brings shame to domestic violence victims.

A spokesman for the visual-messaging app said in an email today the ad was “disgusting” and a “terrible mistake.” It was for a mobile video game called “Would You Rather,” which is now blocked from advertising on Snapchat.

Rihanna says in a statement that Snapchat can throw away its apology.

Snapchat said most of its advertising is bought through a self-service platform but is subject to review, and it is investigating how the ad got through.

Shares of the company fell more than 3 percent today.

PREVIOUS STORY
Trump admits making things up
NEXT STORY
Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.
Comments (3)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING