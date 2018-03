The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

The current lessees of Sunny Side restaurant in Wahiawa are moving from the site and will reopen under the name Tanya’s Pie and Grill at a new location. An article on Page B3 Saturday referred to the lessees as owners.