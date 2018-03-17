 Hawaii takes first game of baseball doubleheader
March 17, 2018 | 87° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Hawaii takes first game of baseball doubleheader

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
March 17, 2018
Updated March 17, 2018 3:12pm
ADVERTISING

Chayce Ka‘aua drove in four runs and Eric Ramirez hit a two-run blast to boost the Hawaii baseball team to a 7-3 victory over Illinois State in today’s first game of doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium. The game was scheduled for seven innings.

Ka‘aua’s bases-clearing double staked the ’Bows to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Ka‘aua added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning.

The Redbirds averaged 9.6 runs per game entering this four-game series. They scored 10 runs in the first three games.

Neil Uskali allowed five hits to improve to 3-1.

PREVIOUS STORY
Kaneohe motorcyclist was speeding before fatal crash, police say
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING