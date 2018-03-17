Hawaii takes first game of baseball doubleheader

Chayce Ka‘aua drove in four runs and Eric Ramirez hit a two-run blast to boost the Hawaii baseball team to a 7-3 victory over Illinois State in today’s first game of doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium. The game was scheduled for seven innings.

Ka‘aua’s bases-clearing double staked the ’Bows to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Ka‘aua added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning.

The Redbirds averaged 9.6 runs per game entering this four-game series. They scored 10 runs in the first three games.

Neil Uskali allowed five hits to improve to 3-1.