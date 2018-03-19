 Big Isle girl, 15, dies in stolen motorcycle crash
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 19, 2018
Updated March 19, 2018 8:50am
A 15-year-old Keaau girl has died after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Pahoa.

Positive identification is pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Shortly after 5:50 p.m. Thursday, police said a stolen 2013 Honda dual-sport motorcycle operated by the girl was traveling northbound on Government Beach Road when the motorcycle ran off the road and struck a tree near Cinder Road.

She was transported to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 12:12 a.m. Friday.

Speed was a factor. Police said she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcycle was reported stolen in October from Kailua-Kona.

Police are asking for any witnesses in the crash to call police officer Erhard Autrata at 961-2339.

This is the seventh traffic-related fatality in Hawaii County compared to five at the same time last year.

