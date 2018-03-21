 Kaneohe motorcycle crash victim identified as Marine
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
March 21, 2018
Updated March 21, 2018 7:43pm
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified on Wednesday the 21-year-old Kaneohe man who died after crashing his motorcycle on the H-3 Freeway over the weekend as Austin Cahill.

A Marine spokesman said Cahill was a lance corporal and a machine gunner in Weapons Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

“Austin Cahill thoroughly enjoyed being a U.S. Marine and we were lucky to have him in our battalion,” said Lt. Col. Eric Meador, battalion commander, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines, in a statement. “He was well liked and respected for his experience. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Police said speed was a contributing factor in the crash late Friday night in Kaneohe.

Cahill was heading towards Kaneohe when he lost control near the Likelike offramp, drifted onto the shoulder area, and hit a guard rail, police said. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

He was wearing a helmet.

Cahill enlisted in the Marines in Tampa, Fla. in March 2016.

His awards include the Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, and a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, the Marines said.

