 Music industry sees fastest growth since 1995
March 22, 2018 | 75° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking| Top News

Music industry sees fastest growth since 1995

Bloomberg News
March 22, 2018
Updated March 22, 2018 11:05am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Music streaming apps, clockwise from top left: Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora and Google on an iPhone in New York in January.

ADVERTISING

The music business posted its fastest growth since Boyz II Men and Hootie & the Blowfish topped the charts 23 years ago.

U.S. recorded music sales climbed 17 percent to $8.7 billion last year, the second straight gain in domestic revenue, the Recording Industry Association of America said today.

Subscription services such as Spotify and Apple Music led the charge, with sales from paid streaming climbing 63 percent to $4.09 billion. Streaming services, including internet radio, now account for almost two-thirds of industry revenue. Sales of CDs and other physical formats are second at 17 percent.

The music industry is hopeful this growth will continue. Amazon.com Inc., Pandora Media Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube are all entering the market with paid services.

Streaming, first introduced a decade ago, is rescuing record labels that had been reeling from the years-long drop in CDs. Online sales of songs and albums from iTunes failed to stop the bleeding.

Spotify Technology SA, owner of the world’s largest paid music service, plans to list shares on the New York stock exchange next month.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hurricane Harvey’s toxic impact deeper than public told
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING