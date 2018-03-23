Austin bomber had list of other potential targets

AUSTIN, Texas >> Mark A. Conditt, who terrorized Austin for nearly three weeks with a series of deadly bombings, left behind evidence of potential future targets before he killed himself Wednesday, a law enforcement official said today.

Officials were examining these future targets as part of the investigation. The official declined to describe these targets in detail but said they were a mix of locations that had no common thread linking them.

On Friday, law enforcement officials said they were still evaluating evidence and leads from the public in an effort to build a timeline of the bomber’s activities. But they appeared to be learning little about Conditt’s motives.

“I think everybody is searching for answers,” said Mayor Steve Adler, who said authorities were focused on learning what had compelled Conditt to act and whether he had any accomplices.

Over three weeks, the authorities said, Conditt placed or mailed six explosive devices, triggering five explosions that killed two people, injured several more and left Austin feeling like a city under siege. Conditt’s activities came to a fiery end early Wednesday when, police said, he detonated another explosive device in the sport utility vehicle he was driving as law enforcement agents pursued him on Interstate 35.

In Austin today, a sense of relief and a slow return to normalcy was mixed with lingering unease over how Conditt had selected the recipients of the package bombs. Both men killed in the explosions, Anthony Stephan House, 39, and Draylen Mason, 17, were black, and some residents still wondered if Conditt had intentionally chosen African-American victims.

(Another bomb injured a Hispanic woman, and an additional bomb was placed in a largely white community.)

Police said a roughly 25-minute recording discovered on Conditt’s phone did not explain why he chose the addresses where he placed or intended to send his bombs. But it did provide a dark glimpse into Conditt’s mindset in the hours before his death.

“I wish I were sorry but I am not,” Conditt said on the recording, according to the Austin American-Statesman, which cited law enforcement sources familiar with his statements.

The Statesman reported that Conditt had called himself a “psychopath” and said he would blow himself up inside a busy McDonald’s if he thought law enforcement was drawing near.