 HFD helicopter rescues exhausted hiker from atop Diamond Head
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 26, 2018
Updated March 26, 2018 10:30am
Honolulu firefighters rescued an exhausted male hiker from the Diamond Head Summit Trail on Sunday.

At about 4:42 p.m., Honolulu Fire Department personnel responded to a call for help from a visitor in his 60s who had hiked to the top of the trail with 16 personnel and the Air 1 helicopter.

The man was flown off the trail to the landing zone inside Diamond Head Crater and transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services.

The Diamond Head trail was the top spot for calls from hikers in distress in 2017, according to HFD statistics. This latest one is the 60th since January of last year.

HFD officials remind hikers to consider their capabilities when going on a hike and to hydrate properly before, during and after a hike.

