 Ex-UH football player helps rescue woman from car crash off Punaluu
March 27, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking| Top News

Ex-UH football player helps rescue woman from car crash off Punaluu

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
March 27, 2018
Updated March 27, 2018 11:15am

  • COURTESY UH SPORTS MEDIA RELATIONS / 2009

    Aaron Kia. The former University of Hawaii football player was one of the Good Samaritans who helped rescue a woman whose car went off Kamehameha Highway and into the ocean in Punaluu on Monday night.

ADVERTISING

A former University of Hawaii football player was one of the Good Samaritans who helped rescue a woman whose car went off Kamehameha Highway and into the ocean in Punaluu on Monday night.

Aaron Kia, an offensive lineman for the Rainbow Warriors from 2005 through 2009, said he was having a FaceTime conversation with his brother when he heard a car swipe the bushes across the street from his house.

“We saw this car in the air flipping (and it) lands in the water,” Kia said. “My wife called 911. I ran outside and I saw the woman.”

Kia and a neighbor approached the car, which was in knee-high water in the ocean.

“But the tide was coming in, and the waves were pushing the car around,” Kia said. The waves were “splashing over the car. … I was able to open the door, get her seat belt off and pull her out of the car.”

The woman reportedly was treated and transported to an area hospital.

Kia, who works as a tattoo and fashion artist, said he once was enrolled in a Junior Lifeguard program.

“I was doing whatever I hoped somebody would do for me if I were ever in a tight spot,” Kia said. “I’m glad we were there.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Pregnant woman from Hawaii dies in Vegas car crash
NEXT STORY
Kansas, Michigan State, UCLA head strong 2019 Maui field
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING