A 50-year-old surfer was in critical condition today after he became unresponsive at Sunset Beach, the city’s Emergency Services Department said.

At about 10:20 a.m., lifeguards performed CPR on the man until city Emergency Medical Services took over with advanced life saving treatment, said department spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital in critical condition.

Surf at the time was 6 to 10 feet.