Walnut recall issued for multiple states including Hawaii

Gibson Farms Inc. of California has issued a voluntary recall for organic walnuts linked to an ongoing E. coli outbreak in multiple states.

Gibson supplied the walnuts in half and whole pieces, which were sold mostly in bulk bins at natural food and co-op retailers in multiple states, including Hawaii, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has posted a list of stores where the walnuts may have been distributed, which includes Abundant Life Natural Foods, Island Naturals Market, Healthways, and Keaau Natural Foods on Hawaii island, along with Hoku Foods Natural Market on Kauai, and Hawaii Moons Natural Foods on Maui.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

>> The walnuts were sold in bulk bins with expiration dates of between May 21 and June 7, 2025.

>> The lot codes are 3325-043 and 3341-501.

>> Almost all sick people purchased organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores in California and Washington.

The FDA warns that some stores may repackage bulk walnuts into plastic clamshells or bags.

Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and vomiting. The symptoms begin anywhere from a few days to up to nine days after consuming contaminated food.

As of today, 12 illnesses and seven hospitalizations have been reported in two states, including California and Washington, according to the CDC.

The CDC advises the public to check pantries, refrigerators and freezers for the walnuts. If kitchens were exposed, then all items and surfaces should be washed using hot, soapy water.

“If you can’t tell if it’s part of the recall, it’s safer not to eat them,” said the CDC.

Anyone with severe symptoms, including diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, bloody diarrhea, excessive vomiting or signs of dehydration such as dry mouth and throat, decreased urination, or dizziness when standing up should call their health care provider.

Businesses should discard the recalled walnuts from bins, and use extra care to clean and sanitize them before refilling. Signs should also be posted where the walnuts were sold, and consumers notified, if possible.

The FDA’s investigation into the source of contamination is ongoing.