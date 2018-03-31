ABC renews high-rated reboot of ‘Roseanne’

SHARE















“Roseanne” is going to be here awhile.

Three days removed from its blockbuster premiere, ABC said Friday that it would bring back the revived sitcom for another season. After “Roseanne” drew 18.2 million viewers and a mighty 5.1 rating among adults younger than 50 on Tuesday, a renewal was all but inevitable. Roseanne Barr, the show’s co-creator and star, previously had said she wanted to do another season.

With one day of delayed viewing factored in, the audience for the “Roseanne” premiere is now up to 21.9 million viewers. Among adults younger than 50, the rating went up 22 percent, to 6.2. Those numbers will continue to creep upward as more people catch up on their DVRs or through on-demand viewing.

ON THE MOVE

Hawaiian Telcom has announced:

>> Ani Menon is the company’s new director of government and community affairs. She previously was a regional account manager for KPMG’s Advisory as well as a founder and managing partner for AMS Naturals and an adjunct instructor at Hawaii Pacific University. Menon started her career as a corporate development manager for Aloha Medical Supply of the Pacific.