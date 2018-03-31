ABC renews high-rated reboot of ‘Roseanne’

Roseanne Barr, left, and John Goodman appear in a scene from the reboot of “Roseanne.”
“Roseanne” is going to be here awhile.
Three days removed from its blockbuster premiere, ABC said Friday that it would bring back the revived sitcom for another season. After “Roseanne” drew 18.2 million viewers and a mighty 5.1 rating among adults younger than 50 on Tuesday, a renewal was all but inevitable. Roseanne Barr, the show’s co-creator and star, previously had said she wanted to do another season.
With one day of delayed viewing factored in, the audience for the “Roseanne” premiere is now up to 21.9 million viewers. Among adults younger than 50, the rating went up 22 percent, to 6.2. Those numbers will continue to creep upward as more people catch up on their DVRs or through on-demand viewing.