Art museum director expanded institute

James W. Foster, who led the Honolulu Academy of Arts, the predecessor to the Honolulu Museum of Art, during a period of expansion over nearly two decades, has died at the age of 98.

He died Monday in Kailua following a short illness, his family said.

Foster was director of the museum from 1963 to 1982, when the art collections were expanded to include many of the hallmark pieces that are part of the institution today.

Under his leadership the museum made some of its most important acquisitions, from Monet’s “Water Lilies” to “Trophy V,” by Robert Rauschenberg, according to a memorial now hanging at the museum’s entrance.

Also under his tenure, the art school, museum shop and cafe were expanded, and the Contemporary Art Gallery, Doris Duke Theatre and administrative offices were created as well.

Foster saw the museum as a vital part of public and civic life in Hawaii and was known for expanding the influence of the institution and of the arts, said Lesa Griffith, museum spokeswoman.

For example, in 1968 he formed a division to serve outlying communities with traveling exhibitions, lectures, films, workshops and lending collections, and “Suitcase Galleries” with art reproductions and curriculum materials were lent to schools on the neighbor islands and in rural Oahu.

Born and raised in Baltimore, Foster first came to Honolulu during World War II while serving at Pearl Harbor in signals intelligence. He would later hold posts as assistant to the director of the Baltimore Museum of Art and as director of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California.

Following his retirement he continued to live on Oahu while pursuing work in ceramics, photography and painting.

He is survived by children Nelson Foster and Dorothy Foster, of California; grandsons John and William Foster, of Kailua; and great-grandson Owen Foster, also of Kailua. He was preceded in death by his wife, Page Ruth, and son Robin Foster.

The family will hold a private memorial gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be directed to the Honolulu Museum of Art.