Man awarded $12.5M by city now charged in Kapolei gun, drug case

A 38-year-old man — who was awarded $12.5 million dollars after he sued the city following a traumatic brain injury suffered in a 2021 police pursuit — has been charged in connection with a Saturday afternoon shooting in Kapolei.

On Saturday at about 1:13 p.m., Jonaven Perkins-Sinapati, a convicted felon with more than 40 arrests and citations, allegedly fired a gun in a residential area near the Ewa Makai Middle School.

He was arrested at 91-5431 Kapolei Parkway. Perkins-Sinapati is being prosecuted by the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Career Criminal Division.

No one was hurt in the shooting and police allegedly found ammunition and methamphetamine on Perkins-Sinapati.

He was charged today with place to keep pistol or revolver, possession of prohibited detachable magazine, ownership, two counts of possession or control prohibited of any firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes, promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree and reckless endangering in the second degree.

Perkins-Sinapati faces enhanced penalties if convicted as he has prior felony convictions for car theft, robbery and promotion of a dangerous drug.

The city agreed to pay $12.5 million to Perkins-Sinapati, the driver of a car that crashed in September 2021 in Makaha during a pursuit by Honolulu police officers who allegedly left the scene, only to return and act like nothing happened.

His attorney in the civil case, Michael Green, previously told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that Perkins-Sinapati would never work again and could not participate in physical activities with his kids.

Perkins-Sinapati allegedly ”has little use of his left arm and hand.”

He “struggles to speak clearly and displays behavior that is comparable to stroke victims” who lose partial or total control of critical functions, Green told the Star-Advertiser.

Green told the Star-Advertiser today that ”none of Jonaven’s injuries were ever fake.”

“All of the testing he received by the City’s expert corroborated the deficits he has sustained regarding the speech, the use of his left arm, his ability to ambulate. This was not a drive-by shooting. There was no one shot at,” said Green. “I would call his stroke not severe, but certainly a stroke that the experts say will cause him to need long term care for the rest of his life. But the City through line and verse verified and checked with their expert that the injuries were real and paid accordingly.”

Seven officers have been disciplined by the department in connection with the Sept. 12, 2021, incident, originally described to the public as a single-car accident.

Three Honolulu police officers have been fired, and they, along with a fourth officer, are scheduled to go to trial in June on state criminal charges.