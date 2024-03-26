comscore City to pay $12.5M to Makaha crash driver | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City to pay $12.5M to Makaha crash driver

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • HPD This still frame from a body-worn camera from a patrol officer who arrived at a Makaha crash scene on Sept. 12, 2021 shows that the overturned vehicle.

The city agreed to pay $12.5 million to the driver of a car that crashed in September 2021 in Makaha during a pursuit by Honolulu police officers who allegedly left the scene only to return and act like nothing happened. Read more

