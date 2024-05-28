Police investigate attempted murder case in Waimanalo

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation after a shooting that occurred following a traffic incident Monday night in Waimanalo.

Police said in a report that a man and woman, both 37, were involved in a traffic incident with a male suspect at about 9:40 p.m. Monday.

They then followed the suspect — named suspect No. 1 by the police — into a residential neighborhood, where suspect No. 2 was waiting, according to the report.

Suspect No. 2 allegedly confronted the complainant with a firearm.

Both parties exchanged words, the report said, and the second suspect allegedly fired his firearm in the direction of the complainant.

The complainant then left the area and called 911.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was provided.