Maui man lying in road dies in early morning hit-and-run

Maui County police say a 57-year-old man is dead after having been run over by an unknown vehicle early Monday morning in Kahului.

Police said at about 3:10 a.m., an unknown vehicle ran over the man on Lono Avenue, where he was lying in the roadway, as it traveled toward Kaahumanu Avenue. The vehicle did not stop or render aid, and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The man suffered fatal injuries, and died at the scene, according to police, who are withholding his identity 24 hours to allow extended family and friends to be notified.

Police said it remains unknown whether speed, alcohol, or drugs were involved.

MPD investigators are working diligently to identify the vehicle and driver that fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Caleb Guarriello at 808-244-6393. Anonymous tips can be reported to Maui Crime Stoppers at 808-242-6966.

Police said this was Maui County’s fifth traffic fatality this year, compared to five at the same time last year.