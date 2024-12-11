Hawaii’s Alexander, Matias enter transfer portal

Big West Player of the Year Caylen Alexander is one of at least two Hawaii women’s volleyball players to enter the transfer portal.

The portal opened for Division I women’s volleyball players on Sunday.

Setter Jackie Matias announced on social media Tuesday night that she has also entered the portal.

Alexander, a 6-foot outside hitter, was the Big West Freshman of the Year two seasons ago and made the All-BWC second team as a sophomore.

This season, she elevated her game to another level, leading all of NCAA Division I with 602 total kills entering the NCAA Tournament.

UH won its fifth consecutive conference championship and made its 31st consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament before losing to TCU in three sets on Thursday.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with top news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Alexander put down at least 20 kills in 15 matches this season and had 17 double-doubles. She earned a conference-record seven Big West Offensive Player of the Week awards.

Her 1,225 career kills rank 15th on UH’s list.

Alexander also led the team in aces with 30.

She has one year of eligibility remaining.

Matias, who redshirted in 2022, has two years of eligibility remaining. She played in 88 sets this season primarily as a serving specialist.