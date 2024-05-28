Accused drug dealer from Mexico arrested on Hawaii island pleads not guilty

A Mexican citizen expelled from the United States four times pleaded not guilty today to using an AR-15 while dealing methamphetamine and heroin on Hawaii island, according to federal court records.

Juan Carlos Espinoza Lopez, also known as Juan Carlos Espinoza, entered his plea today in U.S. District court with the aide of a Spanish interpreter before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth J. Mansfield.

Lopez was charged by criminal complaint May 10 with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm by an alien and reentry of removed alien.

Lopez was indicted by a federal grand jury May 23.

He was arrested by Hawaii police and federal agents during search for fugitives with outstanding warrants on April 27.

Lopez remains in custody at the Federal Detention Center, Honolulu before his trial July 22 at 9 a.m. before Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson.