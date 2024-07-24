Hawaii island man charged with negligent homicide, DUI in fatal hit-and-run

Hawaii island police today charged a 34-year-old Kailua-Kona man with negligent homicide, DUI and other offenses in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in West Hawaii

Police said Garrett Aadom Duran was the driver of a green 2015 Subaru Forester heading north on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) shortly before 4 a.m. Monday when he crossed the white fog line on the mauka side of the road and struck a 38-year-old male pedestrian just south of the Kaloko and Honokohau intersection in North Kona.

The man, who was from Kailua-Kona, was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:59 a.m. His identity was has not been released pending notification of next of kin, police said.

After hitting the victim, Duran allegedly abandoned his vehicle and fled, according to police. Officers located and arrested him a block away from the crash scene.

Police charged Duran this morning with first-degree negligent homicide, accident involving injury or death, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

He remained at the Kealakehe Police Station cellblock on $106,000 bail today.

Potential witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229, or at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This was the Big Island’s 21st traffic fatality this year compared with 10 at this time last year.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald contributed to this report.