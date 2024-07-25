Maui brush fire prompts highway closure, voluntary evacuation

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

Voluntary evacuations are in effect for residents of Wailuku Country Estates, Puuohala Village and Waiehu Terrace as the Maui Fire Department battles a brush fire in the Waiehu area, according to Maui County officials. No mandatory evacuations have been issued.

Evacuees should note that a temporary evacuation point has been set up at Keopuolani Skate Park to provide information. However, residents with respiratory issues are advised to stay indoors or leave the area.

The brush fire was initially reported at 2:17 a.m. today in the area mauka of Kahekili Highway near Makaala Drive in Waiehu, county officials said.

The fire was estimated at 19 acres as of 7:30 a.m., but no containment information was available.

MFD resources include three engines, three wildland trucks, three tankers and the Air One helicopter. Two tankers and heavy equipment from private sector partners are also on scene.

7:50 a.m.

MFD estimates the Waiehu brush fire at 19 acres as of 6:55 a.m.

“MFD units as well as our private sector partners are continuing to work on containment,” the department said in a post on Facebook.

The department is asking that the operator of a private drone in the area near the brush fire land their drone, as it is affecting MFD operations.

Kahekili Highway from Beach Road to Maka’ala Drive has been closed due to the fire.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A brush fire in the macadamia nut fields of Waiehu on Maui this morning has prompted the closure of Kahekili Highway.

The Maui County Fire Department posted on X shortly after 5 a.m. that they would be sending out an alert to Waiehu residents to be vigilant, although no evacuations were ordered.

Maui County subsequently posted on its site that MFD requested that the Maui County Police Department close Kahekili Highway between Waiehua Beach and Makaala.

MFD posted a voluntary evacuation shortly before 6 a.m. for residents in Waiehu Heights, Waiehu Terrace and Waiehu Country Estates who might be affected by smoke from the brush fire. Keopulani Park (near the skate park) has been opened as a temporary refuge area.