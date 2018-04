A 25-year-old man was seriously injured this morning after a vehicle struck the bicycle he was riding in Iwilei.

The collision occurred at 5:37 a.m. on Nimitz Highway near Zippy’s, according to Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in serious condition.